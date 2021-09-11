We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Intuitive Surgical is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1045 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 14.50% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ISRG has gained about 30.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, ISRG belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.28% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better in this area.
ISRG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.