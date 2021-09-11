Back to top

Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is KB Home (KBH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 9.30% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KBH has moved about 24.61% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 19.49% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.52% so far this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

KBH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


