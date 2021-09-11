We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is MasTec (MTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
MasTec is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MTZ has moved about 32.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 19.49% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, MasTec is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, MTZ belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.20% so far this year, meaning that MTZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MTZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.