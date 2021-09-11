We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NIKE (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NIKE (NKE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NIKE is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 261 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 11.54% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that NKE has returned about 15.46% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.22%. This means that NIKE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.16% so far this year, meaning that NKE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track NKE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.