Is SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
SilverBow Resources is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBOW's full-year earnings has moved 57.52% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, SBOW has returned 296.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.60% on average. This shows that SilverBow Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, SBOW belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 71.02% so far this year, so SBOW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SBOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.