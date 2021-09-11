We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB - Free Report) closed at $378.69, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 4.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $3.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.34 billion, up 36.65% from the year-ago period.
FB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.10 per share and revenue of $119.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.74% and +38.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, FB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.4.
Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.