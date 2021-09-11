We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lennar (LEN) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed at $99.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $3.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.27 billion, up 23.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.48% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LEN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note LEN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.