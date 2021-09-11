We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $8.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.48, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.