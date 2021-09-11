We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.93, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 10.98% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PHM to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.61 billion, up 22.06% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $14.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.21% and +30.95%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% lower within the past month. PHM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, PHM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.