Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.13, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 5.03% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.51 billion, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.47 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion, which would represent changes of +15.99% and +8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BMY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.97, which means BMY is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.