Image: Bigstock

Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $180.47, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 6.85% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $285.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -144.83% and +50.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


