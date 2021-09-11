We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $62.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 2.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JBL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 38.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.64 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, JBL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.
Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
