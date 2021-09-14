Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 13, 2021

  • Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) soared 34.4% after reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $261.78 million, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.37 million.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s (PLAY - Free Report) shares gained 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.07 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
  • Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) surged 12.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
  • Echo Global Logistics, Inc.’s (ECHO - Free Report) shares soared 52.3% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm The Jordan Company in $1.3 billion deal.

