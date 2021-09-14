We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is OneWater Marine (ONEW) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
OneWater Marine is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ONEW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONEW's full-year earnings has moved 12.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ONEW has returned about 30.87% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.63%. This shows that OneWater Marine is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, ONEW is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.62% so far this year, meaning that ONEW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ONEW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.