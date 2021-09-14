We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is RH (RH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RH is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 13.51% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 55.18% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.72%. This shows that RH is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, RH is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.66% so far this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.