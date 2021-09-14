We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Toll Brothers is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 8.29% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that TOL has returned about 40.95% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19.39% on average. This shows that Toll Brothers is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, TOL belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.94% this year, meaning that TOL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TOL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.