Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Vista Outdoor is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 71.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 74.41% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.63%. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.62% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.