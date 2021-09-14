We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) closed at $62.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had gained 12.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APPS is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 160%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $304 million, up 328.83% from the year-ago period.
APPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124.32% and +277.12%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.28 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.47.
Meanwhile, APPS's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.