Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) closed at $71.61, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $939.83 million, up 27.38% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.47% higher. WGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10, which means WGO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
