Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) closed at $58.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BYD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 213.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $833.52 million, up 27.79% from the year-ago period.
BYD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3220% and +51.74%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BYD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% higher within the past month. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, BYD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.52.
Meanwhile, BYD's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BYD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.