Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves 0.23%: What You Should Know
Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $71.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.14 billion, down 6.71% from the year-ago period.
GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $25.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.85% and +1.47%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note GILD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.86.
Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.