We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MarineMax (HZO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational boat dealer had lost 7.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HZO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HZO to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $530.86 million, up 33.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion, which would represent changes of +91.23% and +41.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, HZO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so we one might conclude that HZO is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.