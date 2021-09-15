We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco (IVZ) August AUM Up 2.2% on Inflows, Upbeat Markets
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for August 2021. The company’s month-end preliminary AUM of $1,562.7 billion represented a rise of 2.2% from the prior month.
The rise was mainly driven by net inflows of $13.6 billion in August. Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $8.4 billion and non-management fee earning net inflows of $2.6 billion, while money market net inflows were $2.6 billion.
During the month, the AUM balance was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $22 billion. However, foreign exchange rate movements lowered the AUM by $1.1 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Aug 31 was $1,532.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $1,061.8 billion.
At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM was $822.5 billion, up 3.2% from the previous month. Alternatives AUM rose 0.7% sequentially to $192.5 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $324.7 billion was up 1.2%.
Further, Money Market AUM grew 2% to $137.3 billion. Balanced AUM for August was $85.7 billion, increasing 0.7% from July 2021 end.
Invesco’s global presence, solid AUM balance, and initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies poise it well for the future.
Shares of the company have surged 43.2% so far this year, outperforming 28.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1,572.1 billion for August 2021. This reflected 1% growth from the $1,557.3 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2021. The increase primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and stable long-term net flows.
Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 1.6% rise in preliminary AUM as of Aug 31, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $282.8 million, marking an increase from the prior month’s $278.4 billion.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug 31, 2021. This reflects a 2.4% increase from the prior month’s $1.64 trillion.