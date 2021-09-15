Back to top

Company News for Sep 14, 2021

  • Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC - Free Report) gained 1.8% on reports that the company was planning to revamp its Paramount Pictures unit, which would separate the TV and film operations.
  • TransUnion’s (TRU - Free Report) shares declined 2% after the company announced that it will buy information service company Neustar in a $3.1 billion all-cash deal.
  • Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR - Free Report) rose 2.4% after the company said that it will hike its quarterly cash dividend by 6.9% to $0.38 per share.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s (SPCE - Free Report) shared fell 3.6% on news that the company will delay the launch of its first commercial research space mission after a third-party supplier alerted the company of a potential defect in a component in the flight’s control system.

