Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Devon Energy (DVN) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DVN broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for DVN

Shares of DVN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that DVN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DVN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch DVN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today