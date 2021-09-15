Franklin's (BEN) August AUM Rises Slightly on Market Returns

Back to top

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) has reported the preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1,572.1 billion for August 2021. This reflects a marginal increase of 0.95% from $1,557.3 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2021.

This month’s increase in AUM was primarily supported by the positive impacts of markets and approximately unchanged long-term net flows, excluding the $400-million outflows from the previously announced non-management-fee-earning India credit funds, which are in the process of liquidation.

Month-end equity assets of $548 billion rose 2.1% from the previous month. Total fixed-income assets were $661.1 billion, down marginally from July 2021. Franklin recorded $156.2 billion in multi-asset class, up 1.7% from the prior month.

Alternative assets aggregated $143.7 billion, up 0.4% from the prior month’s $143.1 billion. Cash-management funds totaled $63.1 billion, up 0.6% sequentially.

In the previous month, the company reported a total AUM of $1,557.3 billion for July. This reflects a marginal increase of 0.3% from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021.

Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. Going forward, growth in investment-management fees and strategic moves will likely support a rise in AUM. However, a stringent regulatory backdrop remains a near-term concern for the company.

Shares of Franklin have gained 6.1% in the past six months, underperforming the 17.2% rally of the industry.

 

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug 31, 2021. This reflects a 2.4% increase from the prior month’s $1.64 trillion.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $181.1 billion as of Aug 31, 2021. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds aggregated for $88.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $92.5 billion.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 1.6% rise in preliminary AUM as of Aug 31, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $282.8 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $278.4 billion.


