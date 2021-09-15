Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MarineMax is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 14.10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HZO has moved about 37.03% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.71%. As we can see, MarineMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HZO is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.01% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.

HZO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors