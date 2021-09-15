We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PDC Energy (PDCE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
PDC Energy is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PDCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE's full-year earnings has moved 28.89% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, PDCE has returned 108.86% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 22.58%. This shows that PDC Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, PDCE is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 77.20% so far this year, meaning that PDCE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to PDCE as it looks to continue its solid performance.