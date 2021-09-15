We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Tillys (TLYS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Tillys (TLYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Tillys is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TLYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLYS's full-year earnings has moved 30.02% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that TLYS has returned about 77.21% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.71% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Tillys is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, TLYS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.03% so far this year, so TLYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TLYS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.