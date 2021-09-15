We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celldex (CLDX) Initiates Subcutaneous Skin Disorder Drug Study
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX - Free Report) announced that it has initiated dosing in the first cohort of a phase I study evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of its monoclonal antibody candidate, CDX-0159. The company intends to evaluate the subcutaneous CDX-0159 as a potential treatment for a skin disorder, chronic urticarias, in a phase II study, which is likely to start in the first half of 2022.
The early-stage has been designed with four cohorts to evaluate four doses — 50 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg — of the subcutaneous CDX-0159 in healthy volunteers primarily for safety and tolerability. The study’s secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity.
We note that Celldex is already evaluating an intravenous formulation of CDX-0159 in multiple early-stage studies as a potential treatment of skin disorders — chronic spontaneous and chronic inducible urticarias. The company also plans to start a phase I study later this year to evaluate the intravenous CDX-0159 for treating prurigo nodularis, another skin disorder.
A subcutaneous formulation of any drug provides a better and easy administration alternative compared to the intravenous formulation. Several subcutaneous drugs are available with a self-administration option while intravenous drugs are usually physician-administered and require a visit to the hospital or a physician. A subcutaneous formulation of CDX-0159 is likely to be garner more demand than the intravenous one due to its easy and at-home administration potential.
Shares of Celldex have rallied 208.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 0.8%.
Interim data, announced in July, from a phase Ib evaluating the intravenous formulation of CDX-0159 in patients with chronic inducible urticaria demonstrated a statistically significant response rate. The patients showed sustained durability of the clinical response. The antibody candidate also achieved a complete response in three CIU patients who were previously treated with Novartis (NVS - Free Report) /Roche’s (RHHBY - Free Report) urticaria drug, Xolair (omalizumab). Two among these patients were refractory to Xolair treatment.
Apart from CDX-0159, Celldex is developing a CD40 human agonist antibody CDX-1140. The candidate is being developed as a potential treatment of solid tumors and B cell lymphomas as a monotherapy or in combination with Celldex’s CDX-301 or Merck’s (MRK - Free Report) Keytruda.
The company initiated an early-stage study earlier this year to evaluate its new bispecific product candidate, CDX-527 for solid tumors.
Celldex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).