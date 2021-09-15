We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $50.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 63.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.14 billion, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $136.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.53% and +11.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note GM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.
We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.