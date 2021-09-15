We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) closed at $24, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.22% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%.
SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $2.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.8% and +974.37%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.57% lower. SPCE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.