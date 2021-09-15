We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $1,039.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ISRG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ISRG to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.4 billion, up 29.88% from the year-ago period.
ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.80 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.67% and +29.53%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ISRG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ISRG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note ISRG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 69.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.95, so we one might conclude that ISRG is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 7.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.