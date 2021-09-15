We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $16.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.
KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.73% and +25.68%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.44% higher. KMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note KMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.