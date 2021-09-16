In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX), Salesforce Partner to Enhance E-Commerce Services
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) announced a multi-year partnership with cloud-based software company, Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , to enhance the e-commerce experience for merchants as well as customers. The move is prudent, given the surge in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic.
The partnership integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with capabilities from FedEx and its e-commerce platform, ShopRunner. With the power of Salesforce's Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Order Management and Einstein AI technology, companies can quickly innovate, automate processes and drive demand with personalized digital commerce experiences. Companies can also optimize and extend the post-purchase journey with FedEx’s data-driven supply chain insights, broad shipping network and ShopRunner’s e-commerce capabilities.
With the deal, companies can have access to millions of shoppers on the ShopRunner platform, while Salesforce merchants will have a pool of consumers. Merchants will be able to provide customers with specific information about the delivery of their purchases. The deal will provide access to tools that can optimize supply chain by streamlining shipping and managing costs.
The partnership will benefit customers by providing them the option for two-day shipping, hassle-free returns and detailed insights on the exact time and date of delivery.
The first solution from FedEx and Salesforce is expected to be available to U.S. customers in spring 2022.
