We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AGCO (AGCO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AGCO (AGCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
AGCO is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO's full-year earnings has moved 10.44% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AGCO has moved about 23.99% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 12.73%. As we can see, AGCO is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, AGCO belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.54% so far this year, meaning that AGCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on AGCO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.