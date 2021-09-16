We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 19.38% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 138.40% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.57%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.91% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.