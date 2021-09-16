Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Veritone (VERI) Announces Completion of PandoLogic Buyout

Veritone, Inc. (VERI - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of intelligent hiring solutions provider, PandoLogic. The deal that is worth around $150 million, includes $50 million of cash payment, $35 million through Veritone stock and $65 million in cash and stock based on earnouts through 2022.

PandoLogic is a recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform. Its flagship product, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes recruitments, and enhances the efficiency of recruitment at scale. PandoLogic will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, with no expected material change in its customers and employees.

How Will Veritone Benefit?

The buyout should help Veritone accelerate its push into the human resources and talent acquisition market.

It is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Veritone’s top and bottom lines, generating more than $50 million in SaaS and related GAAP revenues, and more than $25 million of EBITDA on a pro forma 2021 basis.

Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone, said, "The acquisition of PandoLogic builds on the foundational strength of Veritone's organic growth and expands our addressable market with a new, diversified revenue stream."

Veritone’s shares have a gained a massive 156% over the past year against 26.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

