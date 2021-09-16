We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $40.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 3.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
BAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.7 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.
BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $87.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.61% and +2.72%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.
Meanwhile, BAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.