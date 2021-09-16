We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed at $54.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.37%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BCC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.83%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BCC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.
Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.