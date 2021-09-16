We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $26.38, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had lost 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LEVI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 362.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 36.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion, which would represent changes of +538.1% and +29.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEVI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. LEVI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LEVI has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.67, so we one might conclude that LEVI is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
