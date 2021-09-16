Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Party City (PRTY) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Party City (PRTY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PRTY crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for PRTY

Shares of PRTY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that PRTY could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PRTY's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PRTY for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today