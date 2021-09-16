We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
ASE Technology Holding Co. is one of 626 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASX's full-year earnings has moved 5.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ASX has returned 55.65% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.03%. This shows that ASE Technology Holding Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, ASX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.76% so far this year, so ASX is performing better in this area.
ASX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.