Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed at $100.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.35% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $3.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.27 billion, up 23.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.48% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LEN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LEN has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.