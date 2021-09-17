We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $440.65, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 8.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of $9.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1696.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.17 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1588.27% and +2394.57%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. MRNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, MRNA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.43.
Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
