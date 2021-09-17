Back to top

BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BP (BP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.34, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 2800% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.54 billion, down 12.82% from the year-ago period.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $153.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +293.49% and -16.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.03, which means BP is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BP has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

