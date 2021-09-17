We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.14, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had gained 19.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CLNE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.3 million, up 24.56% from the year-ago period.
CLNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $333.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150% and +14.32%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CLNE has a Forward P/E ratio of 545.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.89, which means CLNE is trading at a premium to the group.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.