Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) closed at $30.31, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 16.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DVN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DVN is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.05 billion, up 186.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion, which would represent changes of +3188.89% and +117.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.28% higher. DVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DVN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.38, which means DVN is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.