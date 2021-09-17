We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.07, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 16.86% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FANG to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 324.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 106.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $5.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +231.91% and +95.29%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. FANG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, FANG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.38.
We can also see that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FANG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.