Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL - Free Report) closed at $19.14, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the hardwood floors retailer had lost 4.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 64.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $289.2 million, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.
LL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.18% and +7.04%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% higher. LL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LL has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.